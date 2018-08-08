For the first time in more than 40 years, the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the holidays with a game on Christmas Day.

The NBA revealed a handful of key dates for the 2018-19 season Wednesday, including the league’s openings week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedules.

The Bucks visit the New York Knicks at 11 a.m. Christmas Day, their first game on the holiday since 1977, when rookie Marques Johnson and the Bucks beat the then-Kansas City Kings 131-122. It will be the fifth time the Bucks have played on Christmas Day.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis‘ status for the game remains a mystery as he recovers from ACL surgery, but Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has developed a reputation for theatrics at Madison Square Garden.

Antetokounmpo vaulted over Tim Hardaway Jr. during a game in New York earlier this year while completing a spectacular alley-oop off a feed from teammate Khris Middleton, a year after hitting a wild buzzer-beater to sink the Knicks on their home court.