Bucks offer Fiserv Forum to distribute masks

The Milwaukee Bucks arena will serve as a distribution site for 2½ million non-surgical face masks.

The Bucks opened Fiserv Forum to speed up the delivery of masks to the community. The distribution is part of MaskUpMKE, a local initiative.

Healthy individuals are invited to sign up for a volunteer shift and pick up a box of face-covering kits at the Fiserv Forum’s loading dock, starting Saturday. Kits contain instructions and materials to quickly make 700 face masks. Volunteers then can return the boxes to Fiserv Forum.

Volunteers will answer questions to ensure they’re not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

After a 72-hour quarantine period, the face coverings will be distributed under the guidance of the Medical College of Wisconsin. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity also will assist in the distribution of the masks to those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Rebel Converting, which manufactures hospital-grade disinfectant wipes, is making and donating the masks.