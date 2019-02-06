CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will look to defend his 3-point contest title at the NBA All-Star game against brothers Stephen and Seth Curry on Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ Khris Middleton, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Toronto’s Danny Green, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield round out the 10-player field.

Middleton is shooting 38 percent from deep this season, and averaging a career-high 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

He’s just the third Bucks player to compete in the event multiple times, joining Craig Hodges (1986-88) and Ray Allen (2000-02), who won it in 2001.

The dunk contest features Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo, Atlanta’s John Collins and New York Knicks‘ Dennis Smith Jr.

The skill challenge includes first-time NBA All-Stars Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nikola Vucevic of the Magic and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks. Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis‘ Mike Conley, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Los Angele Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Boston’s Jayson Tatum will also compete.