Bucks’ Maker involved in FIBA qualifier brawl

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has opened disciplinary hearings against Australia and the Philippines after a wild brawl that included the Milwaukee BucksThon Maker broke out in their Basketball World Cup qualifying game Monday.

The fight spilled into the area behind the baseline and video showed a chair being thrown at one player. Former NBA player Andray Blatche, now playing for the Philippines, appeared to throw multiple punches, while Maker came at a Philippines player with legs flying high as it continued.

A total of 13 players were ejected after the melee that began in the third quarter of Australia’s 89-53 victory following a collision in the lane. The game continued with just three players from the Philippines.

Anthony Moore, chief executive of Australian basketball, apologized to fans in a statement, adding that “this is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball.”

FIBA says a decision will be announced in the coming days.

 