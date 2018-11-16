Bucks’ Henson to have wrist surgery, DiVincenzo to miss at least 3 games

The depth of the Milwaukee Bucks, off to a 10-4 start and in second place in the Eastern Conference, took a hit as both center John Henson and guard Donte DiVincenzo will both miss time due to injuries.

Henson needs surgery to repair a torn left wrist ligament and his return date is unknown. The 6-foot-11 backup center originally injured his wrist on Nov. 6, played in Milwaukee’s next three games then felt an issue with the wrist again in Wednesday’s loss to Memphis.

Henson had played in all 14 of Milwaukee’s games and was averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over 13.4 minutes. Adapting to the new Bucks offense under head coach Mike Budenholzer, Henson stepped up his game behind the arc, making 11 of 31 3-point attempts (35.5 percent) after going just 1 for 13 in his first six NBA seasons.

DiVincenzo, the 17th overall pick in this past NBA draft, will miss at least three games due to a left quadriceps strain.

In 14 games, the rookie out of Villanova is averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over 18.1 minutes.