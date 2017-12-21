Bucks forward D.J. Wilson recalled from Herd
After scoring 12 points with the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson.
In his second trip to the NBA G League, Wilson added five rebounds and two assists in the Herds’ loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.
In his first game with the Herd on Dec. 1, the rookie scored a team-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 116-109 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Wilson has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks this season, scoring eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
