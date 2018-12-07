Bucks acquire Hill, Smith in 3-team swap with Cavaliers, Wizards

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks added guard George Hill, forward Jason Smith, a 2021 second-round pick and cash in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards on Friday.

Milwaukee sent guard Matthew Dellavedova, center John Henson, a future first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to the Cavaliers, while Washington acquired forward Sam Dekker.

“George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front court player who can stretch the floor,” Bucks GM Jon Horst said in a statement.

There was an urgency to get the deal agreed to before 6 p.m. on Friday because only players on rosters by then can be re-packaged in other trades before February’s deadline.

Hill recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, and the Cavs have been shopping him around for a deal. Dekker has also been sidelined with a severely sprained left ankle.

Both Hill and Dekker were at Quicken Loans Arena preparing for a game against Sacramento before learning they were being moved.

The 28-year-old Dellavedova will get a chance re-start his career with the Cavs. The Australian had been buried on Milwaukee’s bench and is averaging just 1.7 points and 2.4 assists in 12 games.

Henson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. He’s averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report