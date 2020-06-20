Bucks back to basketball profile: Marvin Williams

With the announcement of the NBA’s 22-team plan to close out the rest of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiting for late July when play restarts in Disney World. It will undoubtedly be an odd postseason experience, but if Milwaukee can be at its best in the bubble then it will be tough to beat.

As coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks prepare during this hiatus, FOX Sports Wisconsin will analyze each player on the Bucks and what their role might be in the playoffs.

This edition: Marvin Williams

BACKGROUND

Williams never quite lived up to the hype of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft but he’s carved out a nice, long, productive career (from the 2005 draft only he and Chris Paul were active in 2019-20). Drafted by Atlanta, Williams spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Hawks, averaging double-digit scoring in each of his final six years there, with a high of 14.8 in 2007-08.

He was traded to Utah, where he played two seasons, before signing with Charlotte. Williams has mainly been a starter in his NBA career but was a role player on the Jazz and Hornets, developing his 3-point shot and using his 6-foot-8 frame to help on the boards. Waived by Charlotte earlier this season, the Bucks signed him Feb. 10.

SEASON REVIEW

Williams played his first game with Milwaukee on Feb. 12 and immediately started getting minutes. In 11 games, he’s averaged 18.5 minutes, although just 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds as he struggled some with his shot. Still, the last three games in which he played before the NBA shut down, Williams averaged 21.9 minutes (note: he didn’t play in Milwaukee’s final game against Denver on March 9).

STATS (with Bucks only)

MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 18.5 4.0 3.5 1.4 41 29.6 100.00

GAME TO REMEMBER

There haven’t been many to choose from, but Williams’ effort at Toronto to Feb. 25 is precisely what they’d love to continue to see from him. Playing just over 16 minutes, Williams hit three 3-pointers for nine points, grabbed five rebounds, had two steals and an assist.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS SUMMER

It will be interesting to see what head coach Mike Budenholzer does with his bench once the playoffs get underway. Will he limit the minutes and/or the players he uses? Williams might be battling Ersan Ilyasova for said playing time. Milwaukee clearly wanted the 6-8 forward for the stretch run, hence the signing. But it might come down to production, and Williams will need to step it up a notch.