Bucks announce 2018 summer league roster, schedule

Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson will join first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo on the Milwaukee Bucks‘ summer league team.

The Bucks announced the full roster Monday, a group that also features James Blackmon Jr. and JeQuan Lewis of the G League’s Wisconsin Herd.

Brown made 54 appearances for the Bucks last season as a rookie. Wilson, the Bucks’ first-round pick last year, made 22 appearances.

The Bucks kick off the summer league schedule Friday, July 6 against Detroit, then take on Dallas on Sunday, July 8 and Denver on Monday, July 9. The results of those games will determine the Bucks’ position in a double-elimination tournament, which begins July 11.

Check out the full roster below:

# PLAYER POS HT WT COLLEGE/COUNTRY PREVIOUS TEAM NBA EXP.
18 Jordan Barnett F 6-7 215 Missouri/USA Missouri R
25 Trae Bell-Haynes G 6-2 180 Vermont/Canada Vermont R
19 James Blackmon Jr. G 6-4 200 Indiana/USA Wisconsin Herd R
23 Sterling Brown G 6-6 230 Southern Methodist/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1
28 T.J. Cline F 6-9 230 Richmond/USA Hapoel Unet Holon R
9 Donte DiVincenzo G 6-5 205 Villanova/USA Villanova R
30 Perry Ellis F 6-7 220 Kansas/USA Red October Cantu R
17 JeQuan Lewis G 6-0 170 Virginia Commonwealth/USA Wisconsin Herd R
43 Brandon McCoy C 6-11 250 Nevada, Las Vegas/USA Nevada, Las Vegas R
55 Tim Quarterman G 6-6 195 Louisiana State/USA Houston Rockets 2
24 Jae’sean Tate F 6-4 230 Ohio State/USA Ohio State R
20 Travis Trice G 6-2 175 Michigan State/USA Champville R
5 D.J. Wilson F 6-10 235 Michigan/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1
35 Christian Wood C 6-11 220 Nevada, Las Vegas/USA Delaware 87ers 2

 