Bucks announce 2018 summer league roster, schedule
Sterling Brown and D.J. Wilson will join first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo on the Milwaukee Bucks‘ summer league team.
The Bucks announced the full roster Monday, a group that also features James Blackmon Jr. and JeQuan Lewis of the G League’s Wisconsin Herd.
Brown made 54 appearances for the Bucks last season as a rookie. Wilson, the Bucks’ first-round pick last year, made 22 appearances.
The Bucks kick off the summer league schedule Friday, July 6 against Detroit, then take on Dallas on Sunday, July 8 and Denver on Monday, July 9. The results of those games will determine the Bucks’ position in a double-elimination tournament, which begins July 11.
Check out the full roster below:
|#
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|PREVIOUS TEAM
|NBA EXP.
|18
|Jordan Barnett
|F
|6-7
|215
|Missouri/USA
|Missouri
|R
|25
|Trae Bell-Haynes
|G
|6-2
|180
|Vermont/Canada
|Vermont
|R
|19
|James Blackmon Jr.
|G
|6-4
|200
|Indiana/USA
|Wisconsin Herd
|R
|23
|Sterling Brown
|G
|6-6
|230
|Southern Methodist/USA
|Milwaukee Bucks
|1
|28
|T.J. Cline
|F
|6-9
|230
|Richmond/USA
|Hapoel Unet Holon
|R
|9
|Donte DiVincenzo
|G
|6-5
|205
|Villanova/USA
|Villanova
|R
|30
|Perry Ellis
|F
|6-7
|220
|Kansas/USA
|Red October Cantu
|R
|17
|JeQuan Lewis
|G
|6-0
|170
|Virginia Commonwealth/USA
|Wisconsin Herd
|R
|43
|Brandon McCoy
|C
|6-11
|250
|Nevada, Las Vegas/USA
|Nevada, Las Vegas
|R
|55
|Tim Quarterman
|G
|6-6
|195
|Louisiana State/USA
|Houston Rockets
|2
|24
|Jae’sean Tate
|F
|6-4
|230
|Ohio State/USA
|Ohio State
|R
|20
|Travis Trice
|G
|6-2
|175
|Michigan State/USA
|Champville
|R
|5
|D.J. Wilson
|F
|6-10
|235
|Michigan/USA
|Milwaukee Bucks
|1
|35
|Christian Wood
|C
|6-11
|220
|Nevada, Las Vegas/USA
|Delaware 87ers
|2