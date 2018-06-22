The NBA draft is over and the Milwaukee Bucks got their man — Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo. So how good (or bad) was this pick?

The draft grades for Milwaukee’s selection at No. 17 overall are in and are … mixed.

While analysts around the web didn’t give the Bucks any failing grades, there were only two As handed out.

Obviously we might need a few years to see the true impact (see: Giannis Antetokounmpo), but unlike other sports, in the NBA players are most often looked at to come in and make an impact as a rookie.

Nevertheless, it’s always fun to see what people thought of the picks. That being said, here’s a listing of 13 grades we culled from around the internet with the overall GPA listed at the bottom.

The grades:

Jeremy Woo of SI.com: B+. “This is a pretty nice fit for Milwaukee, who have preferred to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with combo guards that can shoot the three. DiVincenzo is a terrific athlete and tough-minded player who will be able to supply their lineups with a little bit of everything, whether it’s on or off the ball. While DiVincenzo’s value may be somewhat inflated by recency bias, there’s a sense among evaluators that he can offer a level of safety given his skill set.”

Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer: A. “The Michael Jordan of Delaware is taking his talents to Milwaukee. DiVincenzo shot up draft boards after his breakout performance in the national title game, but the talent was always there. This is a great situation for him: He’s a microwave scorer who will be a perfect complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The worry with DiVincenzo is that he’s a gunner with the size of a point guard, but that’s not as big a concern when he’s knocking down 3s off kick-out passes from a 7-foot point center.”

Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation: C+. “DiVincenzo is a solid guard who can hit jumpers off the dribble and compete defensively. Will he be able to finish at the rim over NBA length? Does he have versatility defensively? Ultimately, it feels like the Bucks left better players on the board to take DiVincenzo at No. 17.”

Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com: C+. “‘The Michael Jordan of Delaware’ is ready to step in and be a shooter. And next to playmaking forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, he could play point guard or shooting guard. He’ll join Malcolm Brogdon in that role and has more offensive upside. He’s a playmaker with confidence who also can take a lot of roles.”

Michael Singer of USA Today: C+. “The Bucks love long, athletic players relative to their position, and DiVincenzo fits that bill. He has a smooth three-point stroke, plays with a relentless motor and Milwaukee proved it wasn’t scared to take a guy higher than he was projected.”

Chris Stone of The Sporting News: C. “Milwaukee appears determined to inject a bit of offense into its roster. DiVincenzo impressed during Villanova’s run to the national title in March, but his season-long production didn’t necessarily suggest he was worthy of a first-round pick. Factor in some of his defensive struggles, and this feels like a reach. The 6-5 shooting guard rates out as the No. 34 prospect on our Big Board in large part because he projects to be at his best in a bench scoring role. Not the best value at 17.”

David Kay of WalterFootball.com: A+. “This is an outstanding selection for a Bucks team needing to surround Giannis with some skilled players who can knock down shots. I think DiVincenzo will be a tremendous role player at the next level, just like he was at Villanova.”

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media: B+. “DiVincenzo won’t be an All-Star, but he’s going to be a high-quality NBA player who could step in quickly and become the Bucks’ sixth man. He’s an elite athlete and top-notch scorer, and it’ll be fun seeing how his NBA career plays out.”

Steve Alexander of Rotoworld: B-.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune: B. “Good fit with Milwaukee, which needs a backcourt guy that can create his own offense. DiVincenzo was terrific in the NCAA Tournament title game. He’s a dynamic athlete and a good shooter who can help the Bucks off the bench immediately.”

Logan Mullen of NESN: B-. “What the Bucks needed, the Bucks got with their lone pick. A very poor shooting team got a player in DiVincenzo that not only is a knockdown shooter, but has tremendous range. The concern now is whether that will to the pro level, or if recency bias will prove fatal with Milwaukee’s selection.”

The Detroit News staff: B.

Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report: C+. “Did the Milwaukee Bucks really need another ball-handler? They already have Eric Bledsoe on the books after last campaign’s midseason trade, and taking the rock away from Giannis Antetokounmpo is rarely a good idea. Even if Donte DiVincenzo joins Khris Middleton as a sterling spot-up threat, he’s still the type of player who wants to earn his own looks off the bounce and occasionally run the show as a pick-and-roll creator. Moreover, his 6’6″ wingspan limits his positional availability, making it harder for Milwaukee to run out a dual-point guard backcourt comprised of this incoming rookie and Bledsoe. For a team that needs a center upgrade and always seems to prioritize lankiness, the Villanova standout makes for a questionable selection—yes, even outside the lottery. DiVincenzo’s two-way upside, however, does force us to give the Bucks more credit. Despite potential lineup limitations, his relentless nature on the preventing end and impressive athleticism give him the ability to thrive when he’s matching up with opposing 1-guards. After all, there’s a reason he rocketed up draft boards throughout his sophomore season. Many reasons, actually.”

GPA: 2.86

