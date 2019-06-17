Brewers’ Yelich, Moustakas, Grandal on pace to advance in All-Star vote

It’s Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich, then everyone else in the All-Star Game vote.

The star outfielders were the only players in either league with at least 2 million votes when MLB.com updated its official totals Monday morning.

Bellinger was at 2,184,251 votes, while Yelich was just behind at 2,065,382 votes.

Bellinger is coming off a five-hit, three-homer performance during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four-game series win over the Chicago Cubs.

Yelich had four hits, including two doubles and a solo home run, during the Brewers’ three-game set with the San Francisco Giants.

The reigning MVP has picked up right where he left off a year ago. Yelich leads the majors with 26 home runs and is hitting .343/.444/.746 with a 1.189 OPS.

The first round of voting ends Friday, when the top three vote-getters at each position, as well as the top nine outfielders, will advance to the “Starters Election.”

Yelich should have at least one Milwaukee Brewers teammate on hand in the second round.

The Brewers’ Mike Moustakas ranks second amongst NL second basemen with nearly 1 million votes (966,391), while Yasmani Grandal ranks third in the NL catcher voting with 513,412 votes.

A few of their teammates are currently on the outside looking in.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar ranks eighth in amongst NL first basemen, while Travis Shaw ranks eighth at third base and Orlando Arcia ranks seventh at shortstop.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, an All-Star and MVP candidate last season, ranks 14th, while fellow outfielder Ryan Braun ranks 19th.