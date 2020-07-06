Brewers to open 2020 season July 24 against Cubs

Opening day is just a few weeks away!

The Milwaukee Brewers will start the 2020 season at the Chicago Cubs on July 24 at 6:10 p.m. That game is the first of a three-game road series at Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee will finish out its 60-game regular season with a four-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers will play three series each (40 games total) against their National League Central division rivals and play the rest of their schedule against nearby American League Central teams.

The first chance the Brewers will get to play at Miller Park will be a three-game series against the Cardinals starting on July 31. Milwaukee is also scheduled to host the AL Central champions Minnesota Twins on Aug. 10-12.