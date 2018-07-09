Brewers slugger Aguilar could still make All-Star Game via fan vote

The Milwaukee Brewers are already sending three players to the All-Star Game, but they’re making a big push for a fourth.

Slugger Jesus Aguilar still has a chance at joining Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Josh Hader on the National League squad.

The final spot on will be determined via a fan vote. Aguilar is one of five eligible players, joining San Francisco’s Brandon Belt, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter, Los Angeles’ Matt Muncy and Washington’s Trea Turner.

Brewers fans shouldn’t need much convincing.

Aguilar has been among the Brewers’ top performers in their wildly successful first half. He’s currently hitting .306/.368/.633 with a 1.001 OPS and 22 home runs. He leads the team in all of those categories, and is on pace to become just the fourth Brewers hitter to finish the first half with an average of .300 or better and at least 20 home runs.

Brewers all-time, .300+ BA & 20+ HR pre All-Star Break

*Single seasons

Player Year Avg. HR Ben Oglivie 1980 .320 21 Prince Fielder 2009 .315 22 Ryan Braun 2012 .306 24 Jesus Aguilar 2018 .306 22

Oglivie finished at .304 with 41 home runs on the season, Fielder hit .299 with 46 home runs and Braun hit .319 with 41 home runs.

Aguilar will get another chance to up those numbers when the Brewers open a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

If a recent trend holds, he may have caught them on an off day.

The Marlins’ pitching staff has been on a rollercoaster ride over their last six games. The Marlins have struggled every other day, compiling a combined 11.53 ERA in losses on July 3, July 5 and July 7. However, they allowed just four runs total on July 4, July 6 and July 8.

Miami helped Milwaukee assemble one of the league’s most productive outfielders in the majors, dealing Christian Yelich to the Brewers in January.

Brewers outfielders have scored a combined 162 runs this season, second in the National League. The Marlins, meanwhile, rank last and have gotten just 124 runs from their outfield.

Other notes:

— Milwaukee has won five in a row against Miami, their fourth winning streak against the Marlins of at least five games since their first meeting in 1998. The Brewers won their first 12 meetings with the Marlins.

— The top of the order has done plenty of damage for the Brewers this season. Milwaukee’s No. 1 and No. 2 hitters have a combined .353 on-base percentage, second in the NL.

— Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson has impressed on the road. Opposing hitters are batting just .180 against Anderson on the road this season, the second-lowest such average in the majors this season.

Statistics courtesy of STATS