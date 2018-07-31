Brewers send Villar, prospects to Orioles for Schoop

Just a few days after trading for third baseman Mike Moustakas, the Milwaukee Brewers are adding another infielder.

The Brewers sent second baseman Jonathan Villar, as well as prospects Luis Ortiz and Jean Carmona, to the Baltimore Orioles for second baseman Jonathan Schoop at the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday.

An All-Star last season, Schoop is hitting .244 with 17 home runs in 85 games this year. Ortiz, a right-handed pitcher, was the Brewers seventh-best prospect per MLB Pipeline, while Carmona, a shortstop, ranked 14th.

Ortiz has a 3.71 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in his second full Double-A season. Carmona is hitting .239 this season in 39 games with the Brewers’ rookie affiliate.