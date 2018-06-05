Brewers select shortstop Brice Turang with 21st pick in MLB draft

The Milwaukee Brewers selected 18-year-old shortstop Brice Turang with the 21st pick in the MLB draft on Monday night.

A native of Corona, Calif., Turang hit .353 in nine games while playing for USA Baseball’s 18-and-under team last year. Once expected to go towards the top of the first round, Turang hit .352 with 21 RBI and five homers in 88 at-bats for Santiago High School this spring.

Turang’s father, Brian Turang, played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners from 1993-94.

In the second round, Milwaukee took outfielder Joe Gray of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School. Gray, who is committed to play at Mississippi, hit .491 with six home runs, 36 RBI and a .611 on-base percentage as a senior.

With a pick in the Competitive Balance Round B, the Brewers selected outfielder Micah Bello from Hilo (Hawaii) High School. At 17 years old and 10 months, Bello was one of the youngest players available in the draft.