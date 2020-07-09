Brewers release 2021 schedule, will open season hosting the Twins

Just digesting the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2020 60-game schedule? Well, there’s more to comb over as the Brewers announced their 2021 schedule Thursday.

The season will open Thursday, April 1 at home against the Minnesota Twins – the first time the Brewers will have faced an interleague opponent to start a year.

Milwaukee will play the other American Central teams, too, in 2021, with home dates against each club except Cleveland, where the Brewers will play Sept. 10-12.

The Brewers’ schedule features both a 10-game homestand (Sept. 17-26) and 10-game road trip (Aug. 9-19).

Milwaukee will conclude the 2021 season away from home, Sept. 28-Oct. 2 with a pair of three-game series at St. Louis and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The final series at Miller Park is on that long homestand, which ends with a three-game series vs. the New York Mets.

In September, Milwaukee plays only two National League Central teams – facing St. Louis 10 times (four at home) and Chicago three games at Miller Park.

The Brewers’ final series against Cincinnati is Aug. 24-26 at home and against Pittsburgh from Aug. 13-15 at PNC Park.

Click here to view the complete Brewers 2021 schedule.