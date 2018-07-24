The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated right-handed pitcher Junior Guerra and first baseman/outfielder Eric Thames on Tuesday afternoon

Guerra was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 14 with a forearm injury, and returns just hours ahead of his planned start against the Washington Nationals. Thames also landed on the 10-day DL July 14 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Milwaukee also optioned right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff and infielder Nate Orf to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Guerra has a 3.23 ERA in 18 starts this season. The 33-year-old struggled in his last appearance, allowing nine runs and six runs in four innings last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thames has appeared in 50 games for the Brewers this season, hitting .250 with 13 home runs.