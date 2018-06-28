Brewers recall veteran reliever Zagurski, send Houser to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers swapped out relievers on Thursday, sending Adrian Houser to Triple-A Colorado Springs and recalling veteran left-hander Mike Zagurski from the same club.

Zagurski, 35 years old and listed at 6-foot, 240, was not on the 40-man roster, but Milwaukee had an opening after releasing Boone Logan. Zagurski has a 3.90 ERA, 1.133 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 30 innings for the Sky Sox.

The veteran reliever appeared in 89 games from 2007-13 with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Pirates and Yankees, owning a 7.05 career ERA. He hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2013, however, and spent two years (2015-16) in Japan before returning the U.S. last year pitching for Detroit’s Double-A and Triple-A teams.

Houser has pitched nine innings in five games for Milwaukee this season, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts. He pitched two innings in the Brewers’ 5-4 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.