The Milwaukee Brewers made a series of roster moves Thursday morning, recalling right-handed pitcher Jacob Barnes and Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Right-handed pitchers Freddy Peralta and Taylor Williams were optioned to Colorado Springs, while right-hander Ariel Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Brooks on the 40-man roster.

Peralta and Williams cannot be recalled to Milwaukee for 10 days.

The Sky Sox’s regular-season schedule runs until Sept. 3. MLB’s 25-man active roster expands to include the full 40-man roster on Sept. 1.

Barnes last pitched for the Brewers on Aug. 12, and has a 3.61 ERA in 42 1/3 innings for Milwaukee this season. He has a 1.54 ERA in 11 2/3 innings at Triple-A.

Brooks, 28, made his most-recent major-league appearances in 2015 and has yet to pitch for the Brewers. He has a 3.35 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched and 26 appearances, 15 of them starts, for Colorado Springs this season.

Peralta, currently in his rookie season, has a 4.40 ERA with the Brewers and allowed five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday in his most recent start.

Williams allowed two hits and a run in one inning of work in that game, and has a 4.35 ERA in 49 2/3 innings for the Brewers this season.