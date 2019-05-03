Brewers recall RHP Adrian Houser, option RHP Jay Jackson to Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers added a fresh arm to their pitching staff Friday, recalling right-hander Adrian Houser and optioning right-handed reliever Jay Jackson to Triple-A San Antonio.

Houser made his first career MLB start April 22 against St. Louis. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits in four inning and was optioned the following afternoon to Triple-A.

In 21 1/3 innings with Triple-A San Antonio this season, Houser has allowed just three earned runs while fanning 23 hitters and walking just four.

Jackson has made three appearances for Milwaukee and has allowed five earned runs (two homers) in 2 1/3 innings.