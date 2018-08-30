Brewers prospects Brown, Ray named best of Southern League

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 18th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Lucas Erceg, 3B (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game, 4 AB, 1 H, 0 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 2 K, .250 BA.

Season: 123 games, 463 AB, .248 BA, .306 OBP, .382 SLG, .688 OPS, 21 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 52 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB, 37 BB, 82 K

Notable: Erceg was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Aug. 24.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 24 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 5 K, .167 BA

Season (Double-A): 68 games, 261 AB, .268 BA, .330 OBP, .418 SLG, .747 OPS, 17 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 33 R, 20 RBI, 10 SB, 18 BB, 53 K.

Season (High-A): 50 games, 206 AB, .320 BA, .382 OBP, .529 SLG, .911 OPS, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 38 R, 23 RBI, 4 SB, 14 BB, 47 K.

Notable: Another rough week saw Hiura’s batting average dip below .270 for the first time since July 12. He did have a two-hit game on Aug. 27, with a triple and a home run.

Corey Ray, OF (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 5 games, 22 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB, 0 BB, 7 K, .091 BA.

Season: 125 games, 491 AB, .244 BA, .331 OBP, .501 SLG, .832 OPS, 31 2B, 7 3B, 27 HR, 81 R, 72 RBI, 33 SB, 57 BB, 163 K.

Notable: A tough week for Ray was softened by the fact he was named Southern League MVP as well as a postseason all-star.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 2 K

Season (Double-A): 15 games (15 starts), 5-6, 3.12 ERA, 80.2 IP, 70 H, 4 HR, 26 BB, 71 K, .235 OBA, 1.19 WHIP.

Season (Single-A): 9 games (9 starts), 2-1, 1.76 ERA, 51 IP, 37 H, 2 HR, 16 BB, 48 K, .208 OBA, 1.04 WHIP.

Notable: Supak has now allowed an earned run in just two of his last seven starts, lowering his ERA from 5.22 back on July 10 to 3.12.

Brice Turang, SS (age 18/Rookie)

Last week (Pioneer): 4 games, 15 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 2 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 4 K, .133 BA.

Season (Pioneer): 21 games, 82 AB, .244 BA, .374 OBP, .293 SLG, .666 OPS, 4 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 19 R, 6 RBI, 2 SB, 17 BB, 19 K.

Season (Arizona): 13 games, 47 AB, .319 BA, .421 OBP, .362 SLG, .783 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 11 R, 7 RBI, 8 SB, 9 BB, 6 K.

Notable: Turang’s double on Aug. 23 was his first extra-base hit in 10 games. Overall this season in two Rookie leagues Turang has a slash line of .271/.391/.318.

Other notes: A couple of major-league veterans had big weeks at Triple-A Colorado Springs: IF Tyler Saladino was 10 for 28 (.357) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two steals, six runs and eight RBI and OK Domingo Santana was 8 for 26 (.308) with two doubles, a triple and a homer. … Biloxi RHP Braden Webb (3rd round, 2016) allowed one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in four shutout innings. He has a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings since being promoted to Double-A. … Biloxi RHP Zack Brown (5th round, 2016) was named Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Southern League as well as being tabbed a postseason all-star. Brown is 9-1 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 113 K in 119 2/3 IP for the Shuckers. … Carolina OF Demi Orimoloye (4th round, 2015) hit .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five runs and five RBI. … Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (7th round, 2017) allowed one run on two hits in eight innings. … In his next start after striking out 10 batters, Wisconsin RHP Aaron Ashby (4th round, 2018) fanned 12 in six innings (5 H, 1 R, 1 BB) at Clinton on Aug. 24. … Helena OF Je’Von Ward (12th round, 2017) hit .364 (8 for 22) with two steals. Ward is batting .300/.387/.382 and doesn’t turn 19 until Oct. 25.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and baseball-reference.com

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns