Brewers prospect Turang promoted

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 14th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Orlando Arcia, SS (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: N/A

Season: 22 games, 85 AB, .341 BA, .417 OBP, .494 SLG, .911 OPS, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 R, 8 RBI, 2 SB, 10 BB, 15 K

Notable: Arcia is back in the majors after nearly a month away, but there’s no guarantee he’ll stay there. He sat Wednesday night after going 0-for-7 funk through two games, entering the game in the ninth to pinch run for Jesus Aguilar.

Lucas Erceg, 3B (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 27 AB, 10 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 9 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 9 K, .370 BA.

Season: 103 games, 393 AB, .262 BA, .318 OBP, .412 SLG, .730 OPS, 18 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 47 R, 48 RBI, 3 SB, 31 BB, 67 K

Notable: Erceg was so hot at the plate earlier in the week that he went three games without a hit and still managed to hit .370 in seven games. He had three multi-hit games in a row, driving in five runs last Friday.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 25 AB, 10 H, 2 2B, 0 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 4 K, .400 BA

Season (Double-A): 45 games, 177 AB, .299 BA, .364 OBP, .452 SLG, .816 OPS, 15 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 27 R, 14 RBI, 9 SB, 13 BB, 33 K.

Season (High-A): 50 games, 206 AB, .320 BA, .382 OBP, .529 SLG, .911 OPS, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 38 R, 23 RBI, 4 SB, 14 BB, 47 K.

Notable: Hiura stretched his hit streak to a season-best 11 games with a double Tuesday. He’s been on a tear since a four-hit game back on July 13, and has a hit in all but one of his games over that span.

Corey Ray, OF (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 30 AB, 6 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 5 R, 6 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 15 K, .200 BA.

Season: 105 games, 425 AB, .256 BA, .342 OBP, .508 SLG, .850 OPS, 29 2B, 6 3B, 22 HR, 71 R, 65 RBI, 32 SB, 50 BB, 138 K.

Notable: It wasn’t a particularly exciting week for Ray, who had a six-game hit streak going, but is 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in his last two games.

Brice Turang, SS (age 18/Rookie)

Last week (Pioneer): 1 game, 4 AB, 3 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 0 K, .750 BA.

Last week (Arizona): 4 games, 14 AB, 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB, 3 BB, 2 K, .214 BA.

Season (Pioneer): 1 game, 4 AB, .750 BA, .800 OBP, .750 SLG, 1.550 OPS, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 0 K.

Season (Arizona): 13 games, 47 AB, .319 BA, .421 OBP, .362 SLG, .783 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 11 R, 7 RBI, 8 SB, 9 BB, 6 K.

Notable: Turang, the Brewers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, was promoted to the Pioneer League after thriving in the Arizona Rookie League, where he hit .319 in 47 at-bats. He kept right on going in his first game with the Helena Brewers, racking up three hits and a stolen base.

Others: RHP Luis Ortiz was the most significant asset the Brewers gave up to get infielder Jonathan Schoop. He’s now the seventh-best prospect in the Orioles’ system, per MLB Pipeline. … The Brewers’ new-look outfield didn’t have much room for OF Brett Phillips, who was shipped out as part of the Mike Moustakas deal … RHP Jorge Lopez was also part of the Moustakas trade. … LHP Kodi Medeiros went to the Chicago White Sox in the in the Joakim Soria deal. He has a 3.06 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 21 games at Double-A this year. … RHP Wilber Perez, also dealt to the White Sox, has a 1.68 ERA over 10 games in the Dominican Summer League.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS