The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 13th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Orlando Arcia, SS (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 26 AB, 10 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 5 K, .385 BA.

Season: 22 games, 85 AB, .341 BA, .417 OBP, .494 SLG, .911 OPS, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 R, 8 RBI, 2 SB, 10 BB, 15 K

Notable: Back in our prospect list — Arcia will turn just 24 on Aug. 4 — the one-time Brewers shortstop has an eight-game hit streak going. Arcia had a three-hit game Tuesday, his third since returning to Triple-A, and has an extra-base hit in back-to-back games.

Lucas Erceg, 3B (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 8 games, 30 AB, 7 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 3 K, .233 BA.

Season: 96 games, 366 AB, .254 BA, .313 OBP, .396 SLG, .709 OPS, 17 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 43 R, 39 RBI, 2 SB, 30 BB, 58 K

Notable: Erceg slowed down a bit after his big week (he hit five homers in nine games), but still managed a five-game hit streak.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 6 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 5 K, .261 BA

Season (Double-A): 39 games, 152 AB, .283 BA, .347 OBP, .447 SLG, .795 OPS, 13 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 23 R, 11 RBI, 8 SB, 10 BB, 29 K.

Season (High-A): 50 games, 206 AB, .320 BA, .382 OBP, .529 SLG, .911 OPS, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 38 R, 23 RBI, 4 SB, 14 BB, 47 K.

Notable: Hiura had a strong game Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, but was otherwise fairly quiet. He has a hit in each of his last five games.

Luis Ortiz, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 1-0, 10 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K

Season: 15 games (10 starts), 2-4, 2 SV, 4.06 ERA, 62 IP, 61 H, 7 HR, 18 BB, 61 K, .252 OBA, 1.27 WHIP.

Notable: Ortiz went five innings in each of his two starts last week, allowing three hits and a solo homer in the first, then four hits and one run in the second.

Corey Ray, OF (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 8 games, 31 AB, 13 H, 4 2B, 4 HR, 8 R, 7 RBI, 4 SB, 1 BB, 10 K, .419 BA.

Season: 99 games, 395 AB, .261 BA, .350 OBP, .514 SLG, .864 OPS, 28 2B, 6 3B, 20 HR, 66 R, 59 RBI, 32 SB, 49 BB, 123 K.

Notable: Ray had himself a week, racking up five multi-hit games and homering in back-to-back games. He also had two multi-steal games, had two three-hit games and snapped his six game homer drought with four dingers.

Brice Turang, SS (age 18/Rookie)

Last week: 6 games, 22 AB, 9 H, 4 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 2 K, .409 BA.

Season: 9 games, 33 AB, .364 BA, .450 OBP, .424 SLG, .874 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 7 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB, 6 BB, 4 K.

Notable: Turang, the Brewers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, is off and running in rookie ball. He has at least one hit in eight of his nine games so far, and has one four-hit game. He registered his first extra-base hit as a pro Saturday.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS