Brewers prospect Corey Ray finds his power stroke

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 3rd edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Corbin Burnes (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Season: 7 games (7 starts), 1-1, 4.91 ERA, 36.2 IP, 38 H, 3 HR, 12 BB, 38 K, .270 OBA, 1.36 WHIP.

Notable: Burnes’ lone start last week was against Nashville, which has scored seven runs on 11 hits in nine innings in two games against the Colorado Springs starter.

Lucas Erceg (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 1 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .048 BA.

Season: 36 games, 138 AB, .217 BA, .286 OBP, .319 SLG, .605 OPS, 5 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 15 R, 14 RBI, 1 SB, 12 BB, 25 K.

Notable: After a decent April (.270/.333/.360), Erceg is just 6 for 49 (.122) in 13 May games and he’s just 1 for his last 24.

Keston Hiura (Age 21/High-A)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 R, 1 RBI, 3 SB, 4 BB, 5 K, .238 BA.

Season: 36 games, 146 AB, .267 BA, .325 OBP, .438 SLG, .763 OPS, 9 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 22 R, 13 RBI, 4 SB, 9 BB, 36 K.

Notable: Hiura had a modest four-game hit streak from May 11-15, including a two-hit game on May 13. He walked twice on May 11 (and four times in six games), breaking a 10-game drought without a bases on balls.

Jacob Nottingham (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 2 games, 6 AB, 2 H, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 2 K, .333 BA.

Season: 22 games, 79 AB, .354 BA, .427 OBP, .658 SLG, 1.085 OPS, 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 17 RBI, 1 SB, 6 BB, 24 K.

Notable: After hitting all of nine home runs in Double-A last year, Nottingham already has five this season. However, he was placed on the disabled list May 7 due to an intercostal strain.

Luis Ortiz (age 22/Double-A)

Season: 4 games (2 starts), 1-1, 4.01 ERA, 21.1 IP, 18 H, 0 HR, 7 BB, 22 K, .225 OBA, 1.17 WHIP.

Notable: Has been on the disabled since April 26 due to hamstring tightness.

Brett Phillips (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 3 games, 12 AB, 3 H, 1 R, 0 RBI, 1 SB, 0 BB, 6 K, .250 BA.

Season: 24 games, 78 AB, .282 BA, .411 OBP, .423 SLG, .834 OPS, 5 2B, 3 3B, 0 HR, 15 R, 6 RBI, 5 SB, 16 BB, 29 K.

Notable: Phillips was sent down from Milwaukee to Colorado Springs on May 11.

Corey Ray (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 7 games, 30 AB, 12 H, 1 2B, 4 HR, 7 R, 6 RBI, 1 SB, 2 BB, 4 K, .400 BA.

Season: 39 games, 161 AB, .267 BA, .344 OBP, .491 SLG, .835 OPS, 12 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 26 R, 17 RBI, 7 SB, 17 BB, 40 K.

Notable: Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2016 found his power stroke last week, hitting four in his last four games, including the first two-homer game of his career May 15. He finished 4 for 5 with three runs, three RBI and a double. Ray is tied for second in the Southern League in doubles and has yet to be caught stealing. In addition, he is one off his career high in home runs, set last year in 112 games at Single-A Carolina. Defensively, Ray has four assists in 35 games in center field (he had 10 in 103 games last year overall in the outfield).

Others: Colorado Springs OF Tyrone Taylor (2nd round, 2012) hit .308 with a double and home run in four games. … Sky Sox UT Nate Orf had a 20-game hit streak snapped May 11. He had hits in his next three games and is batting .362/.433/.492. … Jake Gatewood (1st round comp. 2014) began his career as a shortstop, was moved to third base and is now primarily at first base for Double-A Biloxi, although he’s played one game at third and three in the outfield. His bat got off to a slow start, but this past week he was 9 for 29 (.310) with two doubles, two homers, five runs and eight RBI. … Biloxi RHP Thomas Jankins (13th round, 2016) tossed seven scoreless innings vs. Pensacola with eight strikeouts. In seven starts, Jankins is 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA. … Biloxi RHP Cody Ponce (2nd round, 2015) has had a tough season (6.20 ERA) but last week allowed one run on two hits in five innings in his only start. … Carolina RHP Trey Supak allowed three runs in 13 innings over two starts while fanning 12. … Carolina LHP Cam Roegner (22nd round, 2016) pitched two-hit ball over seven innings. He’s allowed no runs in six of his eight starts and has a 0.89 ERA, which leads the Carolina League, and .228 OBA over 40 1/3 IP. … Wisconsin RHP Dylan File (21st round, 2017) went eight scoreless innings in his lone start last week, allowing for hits and one walk while striking out 10. He’s 5-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. … Timber Rattlers OF Tristen Lutz (1st round, comp.) hit .350/.417/.700 last week with two HR, five runs and six RBI. … Wisconsin OF Joantgel Segovia hit .220/.262/.254 in 11 games for the Rattlers in 2017. After a 9-for-27 (.333) week, he sits at .383/.438/.489 with 11 steals in 34 games. He’s second in the Midwest League in batting average and tied for seventh in steals.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns