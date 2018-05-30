Brewers place Saladino on 10-day DL, recall Arcia

Tyler Saladino‘s stint as Milwaukee’s starting shortstop was short-lived — for now — as the Brewers placed the infielder on the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game against St. Louis.

Saladino injured his ankle and had to leave Tuesday night’s game while stepping on second base to make a force out.

To replace Saladino on the roster, shortstop Orlando Arcia has been summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arcia had been sent down by the Brewers on May 25. Normally a player must remain in the minors for 10 days before being recalled, however replacing an injured player supersedes that.

In 15 games with the Brewers, Saladino is hitting .324 with a .622 slugging percentage (two doubles, three home runs).

While stellar in the field, Arcia was struggling this season in Milwaukee, owning a .194/.233/.273 slash line in 44 games. He played in four games with Colorado Springs, going 4 for 15 (.267).

Eric Sogard is playing shortstop for the Brewers in Wednesday’s series finale at Miller Park against the Cardinals.