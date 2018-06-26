Brewers place Cain on 10-day DL, recall Broxton

Lorenzo Cain‘s recent rash of injuries have landed the star outfielder on the disabled list.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed Cain on the 10-day DL with a groin strain Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours ahead of a meeting with his former team, the Kansas City Royals.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Keon Broxton from Triple-A Colorado Springs in his place.

Broxton was a regular in the Brewers’ outfield last season, hitting .220/.299/.420 with 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 143 games.

The arrival of Cain and fellow outfielder Christian Yelich complicated Broxton’s standing with the Brewers. The 28-year-old has spent the entire season in Triple-A, hitting .263/.336/.431 with nine home runs and 24 stolen bases in 72 games.

Cain has thrived since signing with the Brewers in free agency, and is hitting .291/.394/.438 with eight home runs in 72 games this year. He has 15 doubles and 16 stolen bases, and is one of just three players in the majors with at least 15 of each.