The Milwaukee Brewers placed star outfielder Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with middle back tightness, retroactive to Monday. The club plans to announce a corresponding roster move Friday, ahead of a three-game road series with the Minnesota Twins.

A late scratch from Monday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Braun is eligible for reinstatement as early as Thursday, May 24, when the Brewers open a three-game home series with the New York Mets.

Braun is hitting .222/.268/.413 in 37 games this season, and has split time between left field and first base, where he has started 11 games.