Brewers deal Davies, Grisham to Padres for Urias, Lauer

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a five-player trade with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, dealing right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham for infielder Luis Urias, left-hander Eric Lauer and either cash or a player to be named later.

Urias, 22, entered the 2019 season as one of the Padres’ top prospects. He played 71 games for San Diego last season, hitting .223/.329/.655 in 249 plate appearances. However, Urias continued to shine in the minors, hitting .315/.398/.600 with 19 home runs in 73 games and 339 plate appearances for Triple-A El Paso.

A versatile infielder, Urias made 41 appearances at shortstop last season and 26 at second base. He spent time at third base in the minors, including 11 games in 2018.

Lauer, 24, started 29 games for the Padres last season, posting a 4.45 ERA and a 1.396 WHIP in 149 2/3 innings.

Davies, 26, posted a career-best 3.55 ERA and a 1.290 WHIP in 31 starts and 159 2/3 innings pitched last season.

Grisham, 23, made his MLB debut August 1, hitting .251/.336/.443 with six home runs in 51 games and 183 plate appearances for the Brewers.