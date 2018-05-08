The Milwaukee Brewers are all out of #NerdPower.

The club optioned infielder Eric Sogard to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday and selected the contract of Double-A Biloxi infielder Nick Franklin.

Catcher Stephen Vogt was placed on the 60-day disabled list, making room for Franklin. Vogt has been sidelined since mid-March with a shoulder injury.

Sogard has struggled at the plate this season, with just six hits in 60 at-bats. The bespectacled Sogard provided some spark to the Brewers’ lineup last season after a mid-year recall, batting .273/.393/.378 in 94 games.

Franklin, 27, is hitting .288/.394/.441 in 59 at-bats in Double-A, and will start Tuesday night in Cleveland at second base and bat sixth. Franklin played in 53 games for the Brewers last season, hitting .198/.258/.317 in 89 plate appearances before being waived. He finished the season with the Angels but was signed to a minor-league contract by Milwaukee in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs shortstop prospect Mauricio Dubon, who was riding a 23-game hitting streak, is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.