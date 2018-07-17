The Milwaukee Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Alec Asher to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Asher, 26, was called up July 12 to supplement Milwaukee’s bullpen with the Brewers staring down a string of five games in four days.

He retired three of the four batters he faced in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Pirates outfielder Starling Marte reached on an error.

Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2010, Asher made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015. He spent two seasons in Philadelphia, then spent the 2017 season with the Baltimore Orioles. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers on April 5, while the Brewers claimed him a few days later, on April 17.

Asher has made 13 appearances for Colorado Springs this season, and has a 4.62 ERA and a 1.460 WHIP in 62 1/3 innings.