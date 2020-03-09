Brewers lose to A’s, beat Angels in split squad games

The Milwaukee Brewers played in split squad games on Sunday against the Oakland A’s and the Los Angeles Angels. Milwaukee fell to Oakland 11-3 and beat Los Angeles 7-3.

In the game against Oakland, the Brewers started out well with a two-RBI triple from Ben Gamel in the first inning.

From there, the A’s scored six straight runs. Milwaukee got back on the board on an RBI single from Lucas Erceg in the seventh inning.

Oakland was not done scoring, and added five more runs in the eighth inning.

Shelby Miller had a great start for the Brewers against the Angels. Miller pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, two hits, one walk and one earned run.

Milwaukee went up 2-1 in the fifth when Logan Morrison and Orlando Arcia each hit solo shots.

The Brewers cemented their lead against Los Angeles in the eighth inning, thanks to an RBI double from David Freitas, a two-RBI double from Mario Feliciano and an RBI single from Chad Spanberger.

Milwaukee will host the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:05 p.m.