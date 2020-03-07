Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

The Milwaukee Brewers got roughed up early against the Texas Rangers and went on to lose 11-2.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brett Anderson pitched 2.2 innings and gave up four hits, one walk and three earned runs.

Brewers reliever Brent Suter did not fare any better in the fourth and fifth innings, as he surrendered six hits, two walks, five earned runs and two home runs.

Milwaukee pitcher Justin Grimm threw a scoreless inning in the sixth inning and Devin Williams followed him in the seventh by allowing a two earned runs.

Orlando Arcia put the Brewers on the board in the sixth inning with his fourth home run of spring training. In the eighth, Mario Feliciano hit a sacrifice fly for the team’s second run.

The Brewers will be back in action on Sunday in split squad games against the Oakland A’s and the Los Angeles Angels. Both games will be at 3:05 p.m.