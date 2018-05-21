Brewers, Diamondbacks headed in opposite directions at the plate

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ offense is heating up after a slow start.

They’ve scored at least five runs in seven of their last 10 games, and scored eight in back-to-back games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. But with their bullpen firing on all cylinders, their magic number remains pretty low: Three.

Milwaukee is 25-5 (.833) this season when scoring three or more runs, the best mark in the majors.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s offense has tanked over the last two weeks. The Diamondbacks have some of the worst offensive numbers in baseball recently, and have failed to score more than four runs in each of their last 11 games.

Diamondbacks, Offense in Last 11 Games (with Ranks Since May 9)

AVG .188 Last in MLB w/RISP .134 Last in MLB OBP .242 Last in MLB SLG .275 Last in MLB Runs/Gm 2.00 Last in MLB HR 5 T-Last in MLB (w/KC) SO/Gm 10.4 Most in MLB

Even star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is struggling.

He’s hitting just .104 this month, but unfortunately for the Brewers, Goldschmidt always seems go off when the Diamondbacks visit Milwaukee.

The five-time All-Star is hitting .456/.522/.848 with a 1.370 OPS in 90 career plate appearances at Miller Park. Only one player in the last 100 years has had a higher OPS at a single park.

Highest OPS at Any Park – Since 1913 (minimum 90 PA)

Player Location OPS Carlos Delgado Kingdome 1.480 Paul Goldschmidt Miller Park 1.370 Lance Berkman Cinergy Field 1.337 Barry Bonds Minute Maid Park 1.331 Babe Ruth Polo Grounds 1.328

Other notes:

— Of the 34 pitchers who have played for both the Brewers and Diamondbacks franchises over the years, four have at least 10 wins: Anderson and Zack Greinke, who square off in the series opener.

— The Brewers have been shut out in three of Anderson’s eight starts this season.

— Anderson is 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks.

— Greinke is 1-3 with a 5.48 ERA in four career starts as a visitor at Miller Park.

Statistics courtesy of STATS and baseball-reference