The Milwaukee Brewers added another arm to their pitching staff Sunday, claiming right-handed veteran Jordan Lyles off waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Lyles, 2-4, has a 4.29 ERA and a 1.262 WHIP in 24 appearances this season, eight of them starts.

The 27-year-old was a first-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2008, and has a 5.32 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP in 206 career games.