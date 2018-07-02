If the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has a lead to work with, look out.

Brewers relievers have a combined 2.27 ERA when entering the game with a lead this season, second in all of baseball. Milwaukee is 36-3 this season when leading after six innings, the second-best such record in the National League this season.

Lowest ERA by relievers when entering with lead – 2018

Team ERA Arizona Diamondbacks 2.26 Milwaukee Brewers 2.27 San Diego Padres 2.30 San Francisco Giants 2.49 Houston Astros 2.51

Thanks to guys like Jesus Aguilar, they’ve had plenty of leads.

Aguilar had a memorable June, hitting .313/.352/.747 with 24 RBI, 10 home runs and six doubles. That’s tied for the fifth-highest slugging percentage ever in the month of June by a Brewers player.

Brewers, highest slugging percentage in June – all-time

*Minimum 50 PA

Player Year SLG Jose Valentin 1999 .795 Greg Vaughn 1996 .787 Tyler Houston 2002 .754 Gorman Thomas 1982 .750 Jesus Aguilar 2018 .747 Prince Fielder 2011 .747

Starting pitcher Brent Suter takes on Kyle Gibson on Monday when the Brewers open a three-game home series with the Minnesota Twins. Suter’s biggest strength over the last few years has been his command. The 28-year-old lefty is allowing just 2.01 walks per nine innings since 2016, sixth among NL starters over that span.

NL, lowest walks/9 as starter – since 2016

*Minimum 150 innings

Player Walks/9 Clayton Kershaw 1.25 Ivan Nova 1.43 Mike Leake 1.77 Bartolo Colon 1.85 Noah Syndergaard 1.91 Brent Suter 2.01

Statistics courtesy of STATS