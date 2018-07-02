Brewers bullpen lights out with lead
If the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen has a lead to work with, look out.
Brewers relievers have a combined 2.27 ERA when entering the game with a lead this season, second in all of baseball. Milwaukee is 36-3 this season when leading after six innings, the second-best such record in the National League this season.
Lowest ERA by relievers when entering with lead – 2018
|Team
|ERA
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|2.26
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2.27
|San Diego Padres
|2.30
|San Francisco Giants
|2.49
|Houston Astros
|2.51
Thanks to guys like Jesus Aguilar, they’ve had plenty of leads.
Aguilar had a memorable June, hitting .313/.352/.747 with 24 RBI, 10 home runs and six doubles. That’s tied for the fifth-highest slugging percentage ever in the month of June by a Brewers player.
Brewers, highest slugging percentage in June – all-time
*Minimum 50 PA
|Player
|Year
|SLG
|Jose Valentin
|1999
|.795
|Greg Vaughn
|1996
|.787
|Tyler Houston
|2002
|.754
|Gorman Thomas
|1982
|.750
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|.747
|Prince Fielder
|2011
|.747
Starting pitcher Brent Suter takes on Kyle Gibson on Monday when the Brewers open a three-game home series with the Minnesota Twins. Suter’s biggest strength over the last few years has been his command. The 28-year-old lefty is allowing just 2.01 walks per nine innings since 2016, sixth among NL starters over that span.
NL, lowest walks/9 as starter – since 2016
*Minimum 150 innings
|Player
|Walks/9
|Clayton Kershaw
|1.25
|Ivan Nova
|1.43
|Mike Leake
|1.77
|Bartolo Colon
|1.85
|Noah Syndergaard
|1.91
|Brent Suter
|2.01
Statistics courtesy of STATS