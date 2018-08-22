The Milwaukee Brewers be at home on Opening Day

MLB released the 2019 schedule Wednesday, revealing that the Brewers will open the season March 28 with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Next year’s interleague schedule pits the NL Central against the AL West, a slate of games that features the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics, as well as the AL Central’s Minnesota Twins.

Check out an early look at the 2019 schedule here.