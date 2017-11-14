A week after his injury settlement expired, long snapper Brett Goode is returning to the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced the move Tuesday, signing Goode and releasing fellow long snapper Derek Hart following a 23-16 win over the Chicago Bears.

Goode was placed on injured reserve in September after signing with the Packers in training camp, before being waived with an injury settlement.

Per the terms of the injury settlement, Goode couldn’t return to the team before Week 10.

The Packers have now used three long snappers this season. They signed Taybor Pepper after Goode was injured in Week 3, while Hart joined the team after Pepper was injured.

Undrafted out of Arkansas, Goode signed with the Packers in 2008, going on to appear in 145 games for Green Bay.