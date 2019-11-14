Big second half helps Marquette top Purdue 65-55
MILWAUKEE — Koby McEwen scored a game-high 23 points and the Marquette Golden Eagles used a big second half to rally to a 65-55 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday as part of the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East.
More Marquette coverage
Markus Howard added 18 points for Marquette (2-0), which outscored Purdue 40-17 in the second half to capture its first-ever victory against the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles were 0-9 all-time against Purdue entering the night.
Matt Hearms had 14 points to lead the Boilermakers (1-2) who dropped their second straight game after a season-opening victory against Green Bay.
The Boilermakers scored the game’s first nine points and led by as many as 18. But after trailing 38-25 at halftime, Marquette opened the second half on a 29-14 run and took a 54-52 lead, its first of the night, on a layup by Sacar Anim with 4:43 to go.
Howard was presented a special game ball by coach Steve Wojciechowski before tipoff for becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. The senior guard eclipsed the 2,000-point mark on Wednesday. Howard now has 2,011 points for his career.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue, which opened the season as the No. 23-ranked team in the AP poll, now is searching for answers after blowing a huge lead on the road and losing two straight. The Boilermakers shot 9 of 21 from the free-throw line on Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Hosts Chicago State on Saturday.
Marquette: Plays at Wisconsin on Sunday.