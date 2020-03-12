Big East tournament canceled

The Big East Conference basketball tournament has been canceled at halftime of Thursday’s first game because of the coronavirus outbreak.

As several other big conferences around the country canceled their postseason tournaments, the Big East resumed on schedule at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden and not until halftime was the tournament called off with St. John’s leading 38-35.

The Marquette Golden Eagles were originally scheduled to play Seton Hall on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

As the Bluejays and Red Storm were playing, a few subway stops away at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Atlantic 10 Conference was holding a news conference to called off its tournament.