Bandy, Santana finding their hitting strokes at Triple-A

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ retooling happened quicker than expected, but the team still has a number of promising prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 15th edition of the 2018 Young Brewers Tracker.

Lucas Erceg, 3B (Age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 4 H, 0 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 6 K, .174 BA.

Season: 109 games, 416 AB, .257 BA, .312 OBP, .399 SLG, .711 OPS, 18 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 47 R, 50 RBI, 3 SB, 32 BB, 73 K

Notable: It wasn’t the best week for Erceg, but he did have hits in four straight games from Aug. 3-6. However, he’s seen his average dip 11 points (from .268) since July 29.

Keston Hiura, 2B (Age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 5 games, 19 AB, 2 H, 0 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .105 BA

Season (Double-A): 50 games, 196 AB, .281 BA, .344 OBP, .418 SLG, .763 OPS, 15 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 27 R, 14 RBI, 9 SB, 14 BB, 38 K.

Season (High-A): 50 games, 206 AB, .320 BA, .382 OBP, .529 SLG, .911 OPS, 16 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 38 R, 23 RBI, 4 SB, 14 BB, 47 K.

Notable: After finishing July on an 11-game hit streak, Hiura had hits in just two of his first five games in August, with his average dipping by 21 points since July 29.

Corey Ray, OF (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 17 AB, 3 H, 2 HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 7 K, .176 BA.

Season: 111 games, 442 AB, .253 BA, .341 OBP, .509 SLG, .850 OPS, 29 2B, 6 3B, 24 HR, 75 R, 66 RBI, 32 SB, 53 BB, 145 K.

Notable: Ray offset a tough week with a pair of solo homers, on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, giving him a league-leading 24, three more than anyone else in the Southern League. He also was caught stealing on Aug. 2 — the first time that happened since June 15.

Trey Supak, SP (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Season (Double-A): 12 games (12 starts), 3-6, 3.53 ERA, 63.2 IP, 58 H, 3 HR, 22 BB, 60 K, .242 OBA, 1.26 WHIP.

Season (Single-A): 9 games (9 starts), 2-1, 1.76 ERA, 51 IP, 37 H, 2 HR, 16 BB, 48 K, .208 OBA, 1.04 WHIP.

Notable: The good news: The right-hander, who was acquired along with Keon Broxton from Pittsburgh for Jason Rogers, allowed no runs for third time in his last four starts by throwing six scoreless innings vs. Jacksonville on Aug. 3. The bad news: Supak was p5aced on the disabled list the next day.

Brice Turang, SS (age 18/Rookie)

Last week (Pioneer): 4 games, 16 AB, 5 H, 1 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 3 K, .313 BA.

Season (Pioneer): 5 games, 20 AB, .400 BA, .500 OBP, .450 SLG, .950 OPS, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 6 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 4 BB, 3 K.

Season (Arizona): 13 games, 47 AB, .319 BA, .421 OBP, .362 SLG, .783 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 11 R, 7 RBI, 8 SB, 9 BB, 6 K.

Notable: A promotion to a higher level of Rookie ball hasn’t affected Turang much, who has a hit in each of his first five games with Helena. He collected his first extra-base hit and RBI with the team on Aug. 3.

Other notes: Colorado Springs C Jett Bandy hit .316 with a double, home run and five RBI in five games last week and owns a six-game hitting streak — all coming on the road. Since being sent down to Triple-A, Bandy is hitting .317/.389/.570 with eight home runs in 44 games. … Colorado Springs OF Domingo Santana hit .316/.409/.526 with a double and home run. He’s batting .303/.410/.485 over his last nine games and is slashing .292/.412/.458 with four homers since being sent down. … Sky Sox SS Dylan Moore hit .333 with six runs and two home runs. … Biloxi OF Clint Coulter (1st round, 2012) hit .333 last week with three home runs in six games. He had nine HR on the season with the Shuckers and is slugging .454. … RHP Braden Webb (3rd round, 2016) tossed one-hit, shutout ball for with eight strikeouts for Carolina on Aug. 6 and two days later got promoted to Double-A Biloxi. … After hitting .361/.419/556 in 20 games with Helena, 3B Eddie Silva was moved up to Single-A Wisconsin. Last week he had 10 hits in 20 at-bats (.500) with two doubles and a home run.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS