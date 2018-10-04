MADISON, Wis. — Starting tight end Zander Neuville will miss the rest the season for No. 16 Wisconsin because of a left knee injury.

Coach Paul Chryst announced the injury on Thursday after the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) wrapped up their last practice before facing Nebraska on Saturday night.

Neuville hurt his right knee late last season, knocking him out for the Big Ten title game and the Orange Bowl. The senior missed this season’s opener before playing the next three games.

The Badgers should still be in good shape at tight end with Kyle Penniston and Jake Ferguson, a freshman who caught his first touchdown pass two weeks ago against Iowa.

Chryst says that sophomore Luke Benzschawel is also expected to return this week from a right leg injury.