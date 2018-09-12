Add two more freshmen who have gotten playing time for Wisconsin as cornerback Rachad Wildgoose and quarterback Danny Vanden Boom took the field for the Badgers late in their win over New Mexico.

However, three freshmen who played in the opener did not play against the Lobos.

One young Badgers player who saw the field — and will continue to do so all season with regularity — is sophomore Jonathan Taylor.

The Badgers’ starting running back rushed for 253 yards on 33 carries, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 12th time in his 16 games at Wisconsin. He also topped 200 yards for the fourth time — becoming just the sixth UW running back to that many 200+-yard games, joining Montee Ball (4), Anthony Davis (5), Ron Dayne (14), Melvin Gordon (7) and Billy Marek (5).

Taylor also became just the eighth Wisconsin running back to rush for 250 or more yards and the first to do it since Gordon in the 2015 Outback Bowl. The others: Bennett (twice), Zach Brown, Brian Calhoun, Davis, Dayne (four times), Gordon (four times) and Marek.

It’s only been two games and it’s hard to imagine Taylor can keep up this pace, but his average of 199 yards rushing per game leads the nation is more than 40 yards more than the next-highest in college football (San Diego State’s Juwan Washington at 157 yards per game).

Taylor is already 14th on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing list and, health provided, by the end of this season he should be at work eighth and at best fifth. And he’ll be back for at least one more season. Soak it in, Badgers fans.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first two games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; John Chenal, FB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Isaac Guerendo, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Reggie Pearson, S; Mason Platter, OLB; Cormac Sampson, TE; Jack Sanborn, ILB; Brady Schipper, WR; Conor Schlichting, P; Alexander Smith, CB; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Logan Bruss, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

Kayden Lyles, OL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, OL

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Cade Green, WR; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Blake Smithback, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

Have not played

Jack Coan, QB; Danny Davis III, WR

