Badgers receiver Cephus sues school over disciplinary probe

<p> FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus, right, with his attorneys Kathleen Stalling, left, and Stephen Meyer after appear in court in Madison, Wis. Prosecutors have charged Cephus with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge is expected to decide whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial. (Ed Treleven/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) </p>

MADISON, Wis. — Embattled University of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus is suing the school because he says a disciplinary probe it is conducting while he’s trying to defend himself in a criminal sexual assault case violates his rights.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers in August after he was charged with sexually assaulting two drunken women in his apartment. Cephus says the sex was consensual .

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Cephus filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that a university disciplinary investigation against him launched in May is unfair because he can’t participate in it without potentially harming his criminal defense.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for emotional and psychological harm and past and future economic losses, claiming Cephus is a likely high NFL draft pick.

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says school officials haven’t reviewed the lawsuit but believe their investigatory process complies with federal law.

 