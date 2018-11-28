Badgers played 26 freshmen during regular season

At the beginning of the season we noted the freshmen participation at Wisconsin over the past few seasons.

Most notably, in Paul Chryst’s first three seasons he played four, six and five “true” freshmen, or 15 combined over that time.

In 2018, thanks to the new rule which allows players to still take a redshirt season if they played four or fewer games, the Badgers had 13 “true” freshmen take the field (including redshirts, 26 freshmen played at least one game).

Of those 13, just five appeared in more than four games (meaning no redshirt season for them): fullback John Chenal, wide receiver/kick returner Aron Cruickshank, linebacker Jack Sanborn, defensive tackle Bryson Williams and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.

Of the remaining eight, three appeared in four games and thus likely won’t play in Wisconsin’s bowl game: cornerbacks Travian Blaylock and Donte Burton and wide receiver Taj Mustapha. In addition, as has been well documented, sophomore quarterback Jack Coan played in four games and is in the same boat — he can redshirt if he doesn’t appear in the bowl game.

Three players appeared in three games in the regular season — perhaps meaning Wisconsin is saving them for a potential postseason game.

Wide receiver Isaac Guerendo might be the fastest Badgers player; he played against Minnesota after not having seen the field since appearing in back-to-back games against Nebraska and Michigan.

Safety Reggie Pearson most notably started against Michigan and had five tackles and a forced fumble in that contest.

Cornerback Alexander Smith appeared in three straight games — Nebraska-Michigan-Illinois — and has not played since.

Tight end Cormac Sampson and wide receiver Brady Schipper each played in one game.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the 12 regular-season games.



“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 5 tackles (5 solo)

John Chenal, FB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Michigan: 3 kick returns, 47 yards

Illinois: 1 rush, 23 yards, TD; 1 kick return, 14 yards

Northwestern: 3 kick returns, 43 yards

Rutgers: 1 rush, 3 yards; 1 kick return, 17 yards

Penn State: 3 kick returns, 69 yards

Purdue: 1 kick return, 24 yards

Minnesota: 1 catch, 11 yards; 1 rush, -1 yard; 2 kick returns, 41 yards

Season totals: 1 catch, 11 yards; 5 rushes, 37 yards, TD; 26 kick returns, 533 yards (20.5 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Reggie Pearson, S

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 5 tackles (2 solo), TFL, FF

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 4 tackles (2 solo), FF

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FF

Brady Schipper, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: QBH

Rutgers: Started, did not record a statistic

Penn State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Purdue: PBU

Minnesota: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 11 tackles (7 solo), QBH, PBU

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Northwestern: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo)

Rutgers: Started, 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Penn State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Purdue: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 PBU

Minnesota: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU

Season totals: 21 tackles (16 solo), 7 PBU

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL/TE

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Started, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Michigan: 2 catches, 46 yards

Illinois: Started, 3 catches, 62 yards, TD

Northwestern: 2 catches, 7 yards

Rutgers: 2 catches, 33 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 18 yards

Purdue: 2 catches, 16 yards

Minnesota: 5 catches, 46 yards, TD

Season totals: 34 catches, 441 yards, 4 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles, (2 solo)

Illinois: Started, PBU

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Purdue: PBU

Minnesota: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 9 tackles (6 solo), 2 PBU

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 6 tackles (3 solo)

Illinois: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, QBH

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles

Rutgers: 3 tackles, QBH

Penn State: Started, 1 tackle

Purdue: Started, 2 tackles

Minnesota: Started, 2 tackles, PBU

Season totals: 22 tackles (4 solo), sack, 2 TFL, 3 QBH, PBU

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

Rutgers: Started, PBU

Penn State: 6 tackles (6 solo)

Purdue: 6 tackles (6 solo)

Minnesota: 3 tackles (1 solo)

Season totals: 33 tackles (25 solo), 3 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: 1 tackle

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 7 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Did not play

Penn State: Started, 6 tackles (5 solo)

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Started, 8 tackles (4 solo)

Season totals: 38 tackles (21 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Did not play

Purdue: Did not play

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Illinois: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Rutgers: Played, did not record a statistic

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: Played, did not record a statistic

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Illinois: Did not play

Northwestern: Started, 20-for-31 passing, 158 yards, TD

Rutgers: 5-for-7 passing, 92 yards, TD

Penn State: Started, 9-for-20 passing, 60 yards, 2 INT

Purdue: 16-for-24 passing, 160 yards, 2 TD

Minnesota: Did not play

Season totals: 34-for-58 passing, 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Michigan: 1 tackle

Illinois: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), INT

Rutgers: 4 tackles, .5 TFL

Penn State: Played, did not record a statistic

Purdue: 1 tackle (solo)

Minnesota: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 18 tackles (13 solo), .5 TFL, PBU, 2 INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Michigan: 1 catch, 12 yards

Illinois: 4 catches, 48 yards

Northwestern: Started, 5 catches, 55 yards

Rutgers: Started, 6 catches, 60 yards, TD; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Penn State: 2 catches, 24 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards

Purdue: Started, 3 catches, 3 yards, 2 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards

Minnesota: 10 catches, 93 yards, TD

Season totals: 40 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD; 1 rush, 0 yards; 1 kick return, -2 yards

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Michigan: Started, 17 rush, 101 yards, 0 TD

Illinois: Started, 27 rush, 159 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Northwestern: Started, 11 rush, 46 yards

Rutgers: Started, 27 rush, 208 yards, 3 TD; 1 catch, 30 yards

Penn State: Started, 20 rush, 185 yards, TD

Purdue: Started, 33 rush, 321 yards, 3 TD

Minnesota: Started, 19 rush, 120 yards; 1 catch, 8 yards

Season totals: 280 rush, 1,989 yards, 15 TD; 8 catches, 60 yards

