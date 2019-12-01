Badgers overcome two-goal deficit to beat Michigan

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers erased a two-goal deficit to take down Michigan 3-2 on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

K’Andre Miller’s go-ahead goal in the third period followed by a big save by goaltender Daniel Lebedeff sealed the come-from-behind win.

Down 2-0 early in the second period, Dylan Holloway got the Badgers on the board to pull the home team to within one.

Wyatt Kalynuk tied the game later in the second with a laser shot to the back of the net.

Lebedeff notched 27 saves in the victory.