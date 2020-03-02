Badgers join AP top 25 poll for the first time this season at No. 24

No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota.

Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) has won six games in a row with the streak starting on February with a decisive win over Ohio State.

The Badgers host Northwestern on Wednesday and travel to Indiana on Saturday to finish out the regular season.

AP top 25 poll (Week 18) — released Mar. 2

RANK TEAM PV RANK
1 Kansas 1
2 Gonzaga 3
3 Dayton 4
4 Baylor 2
5 San Diego St. 5
6 Kentucky 8
7 Florida St. 6
8 Seton Hall 13
9 Maryland 9
10 Louisville 11
11 Creaighton 10
12 Duke 7
13 Oregon 14
14 Villanova 12
15 BYU 17
16 Michigan St. 24
17 Auburn 15
18 Iowa 18
19 Ohio St. 23
20 Penn St. 16
21 Houston 25
22 Virginia N/A
23 Illinois N/A
24 Wisconsin N/A
25 Michigan 19