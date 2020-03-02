Badgers join AP top 25 poll for the first time this season at No. 24
FOX Sports Wisconsin
No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota.
Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) has won six games in a row with the streak starting on February with a decisive win over Ohio State.
The Badgers host Northwestern on Wednesday and travel to Indiana on Saturday to finish out the regular season.
AP top 25 poll (Week 18) — released Mar. 2
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|1
|Kansas
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|3
|3
|Dayton
|4
|4
|Baylor
|2
|5
|San Diego St.
|5
|6
|Kentucky
|8
|7
|Florida St.
|6
|8
|Seton Hall
|13
|9
|Maryland
|9
|10
|Louisville
|11
|11
|Creaighton
|10
|12
|Duke
|7
|13
|Oregon
|14
|14
|Villanova
|12
|15
|BYU
|17
|16
|Michigan St.
|24
|17
|Auburn
|15
|18
|Iowa
|18
|19
|Ohio St.
|23
|20
|Penn St.
|16
|21
|Houston
|25
|22
|Virginia
|N/A
|23
|Illinois
|N/A
|24
|Wisconsin
|N/A
|25
|Michigan
|19