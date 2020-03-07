Badgers fall 9-1 to Ohio State in first game of quarterfinals

The Wisconsin Badgers did not fare well in their first game of the Big Ten Quarterfinals, losing to No. 11 Ohio State 9-1 on Friday.

Ohio State went up 2-0 in the first period, getting goals from junior forward Collin Peters and senior forward Carson Meyer.

Meyer scored three more goals in the second period to get a hat trick. OSU expanded its lead with a goal from senior forward Ronnie Hein to go up 6-0 entering the second intermission.

The Buckeyes scored three more goals in the third period.

The Badgers got on the board with 7:35 left in the third with a goal from Wyatt Kalynuk.

Wisconsin will play Ohio State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the second game of the quarterfinals.