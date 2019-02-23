Badgers can’t contain No. 19 Penn State in 8-2 loss
FOX Sports Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t have an answer for the nation’s top-ranked offense, falling to No. 19 Penn State 8-2 on Friday night.
More Badgers coverage
- Badgers can’t contain No. 19 Penn State in 8-2 loss
- Bracketology roundup: Badgers survive scare, hang on to top-four seed projections
- Davison, Iverson guide No. 22 Badgers past Illinois 64-58
- Marquette slides down to No. 11, Wisconsin falls to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll
- Photos of the Week: 2/10/19 – 2/16/19
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Badgers tied the game at 11:46 of the second on goals by Mick Messner and Wyatt Kalynuk, but a trio of goals towards the end of the period gave the Nittany Lions a 5-2 lead heading into the final frame.
Penn State added three goals in the third period to earn an 8-2 win in the series opener.
Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 40 shots and Johan Blomquist made eight saves in a relief effort.