Badgers can’t contain No. 19 Penn State in 8-2 loss

The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t have an answer for the nation’s top-ranked offense, falling to No. 19 Penn State 8-2 on Friday night.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Badgers tied the game at 11:46 of the second on goals by Mick Messner and Wyatt Kalynuk, but a trio of goals towards the end of the period gave the Nittany Lions a 5-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Penn State added three goals in the third period to earn an 8-2 win in the series opener.

Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff stopped 40 shots and Johan Blomquist made eight saves in a relief effort.