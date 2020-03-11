Arcia has power surge for Brewers in spring training

Orlando Arcia, Brewers shortstop (⬆️ UP)

Spring training statistics only mean so much, but when you are tied for the lead in home runs, people are going to notice. Arcia has done just that, as he is tied for the lead in MLB with five spring training bombs. Arcia is hitting .280 with just two strikeouts and has 11 RBI so far, which is good for second in spring training. The 25-year-old shortstop has had some struggles at the plate in recent seasons with Milwaukee, hitting .223 in 2019 and .236 in 2018, and with the Brewers’ acquisition of fellow shortstop Luis Urias from the San Diego Padres in the offseason, Arcia is almost certainly playing with more motivation. We’ll have to see how well this stretch translates into the regular season.

Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks guard (⬆️ UP)

When the Milwaukee Bucks sat out seven players against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, an outside viewer may not have expected second-year guard DiVincenzo to be one of the casualties. But the young guard has become more and more important to the Bucks’ success and has apparently earned the “load management” treatment from the organization. In the three games he played for Milwaukee last week, DiVincenzo scored 19, 17 and 16 points and never shot below 50%. The Bucks are arguably the deepest team in the NBA, and DiVincenzo’s emergence can make them even stronger.

Bucks’ chances of winning 70 games (⬇️ DOWN)

For a good chunk of this season, some Milwaukee Bucks fans surely dreamed of the possibility of their team becoming the third in NBA history to win 70 games or more in the regular season. And really, who can blame them? Well those dreams should be put on hold. After losing four out of their last five games, the Milwaukee Bucks have a record of 53-12, meaning the team would have to win the rest of its regular-season games to reach 70. That is not going to happen, but the fact that the team even was on pace to do it at one point is an accomplishment on its own.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers starting pitcher (⬆️ UP)

Spring training has gone well for Woodruff. In Milwaukee’s 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday, Woodruff threw four innings with five strikeouts, two hits, two walks and one earned run. The right-hander has given up just two earned runs in the four games he has started so far.

Keon Broxton, Brewers outfielder (⬇️ DOWN)

Broxton’s flashes of greatness have provided excitement for Brewers fans in recent seasons. Unfortunately, he has not been able to be consistent at the plate and that trend has not changed this spring training. He leads Milwaukee with 11 strikeouts this spring and in the past week, he has one hit in his last nine plate appearances.

Wisconsin men’s basketball (⬆️ UP)

The no. 18 Wisconsin Badgers finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and clinched a share of the Big Ten title. The Badgers are the top seed in the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament and have shown they can play with anybody. Even with a bad showing in Chicago, it is hard to imagine this team being anywhere lower than a six seed in March Madness.