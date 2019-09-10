Badgers make every AP top-25 ballot, garner top-10 votes

Wisconsin’s schedule after two weeks of the college football season certainly hasn’t yielded the strongest of competition.

But the Badgers dispatched South Florida (on the road) and Central Michigan so thoroughly, it’s hard not to be impressed.

(Of course, UW is also in a lose-lose scenario: Crush teams like USF and CMU and it’s “oh, they’re just bad teams,” while if the Badgers don’t have a convincing win, eyebrows are raised.)

After two games, Wisconsin has yet to allow a point. And also after two games, every AP top-25 voter finally has the Badgers on their ballot, as the last holdouts have acquiesced.

In fact, every AP voter but two moved Wisconsin up on their ballot from the previous week with the exception of two who kept the Badgers in the same spot as in Week 2 (Pat Dooley, 13, and Josh Furlong, 19).

Wisconsin got its first top-10 votes of the season, six of them, including two placing the Badgers at No. 9.

As a result, Wisconsin moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 in the poll. No. 10 Michigan looms next in two weeks. There will be no schedule complaints after that.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 3 compared to Week 2 and Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):

Voter Week 3 Week 2 Preseason
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 9 15 20
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 9 13 15
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 15 18
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 10 14 15
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 10 19 25
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 10 13 15
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 11 17 21
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 11 13 14
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 11 15 15
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 11 17 21
Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 17 21
Rece Davis, ESPN 11 17 23
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 11 15 19
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 12 18 18
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 12 16 17
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 12 16 17
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 12 15 16
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 12 15 16
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 12 17 16
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 12 16 20
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 18 17
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 13 14 20
Matt Brown, The Athletic 13 19 NR
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 17 21
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 13 15
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 13 14 14
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 15 17
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 17 17
Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 14 19 20
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 14 17 20
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 14 17 NR
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 14 17 17
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 14 17 17
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 16 20
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 17 18
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 15 19 24
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 15 n/a 16
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 15 16 16
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 16 17 18
Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 16 18 21
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 16 17 18
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 16 19 19
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 16 19 23
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 16 17 NR
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 16 18 18
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 17 18 17
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 17 19 24
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 17 18 22
Norm Wood, The Daily Press 17 19 22
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 17 19 20
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 18 22 NR
James Kratch, The Star Ledger 18 21 NR
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 18 22 25
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 18 21 22
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 18 20 20
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 18 19 21
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 19 20 NR
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 19 19 21
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 20 23 NR
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 21 NR NR
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 22 25 NR
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 23 NR NR

