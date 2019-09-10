Wisconsin’s schedule after two weeks of the college football season certainly hasn’t yielded the strongest of competition.

But the Badgers dispatched South Florida (on the road) and Central Michigan so thoroughly, it’s hard not to be impressed.

(Of course, UW is also in a lose-lose scenario: Crush teams like USF and CMU and it’s “oh, they’re just bad teams,” while if the Badgers don’t have a convincing win, eyebrows are raised.)

After two games, Wisconsin has yet to allow a point. And also after two games, every AP top-25 voter finally has the Badgers on their ballot, as the last holdouts have acquiesced.

In fact, every AP voter but two moved Wisconsin up on their ballot from the previous week with the exception of two who kept the Badgers in the same spot as in Week 2 (Pat Dooley, 13, and Josh Furlong, 19).

Wisconsin got its first top-10 votes of the season, six of them, including two placing the Badgers at No. 9.

As a result, Wisconsin moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 in the poll. No. 10 Michigan looms next in two weeks. There will be no schedule complaints after that.

Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 3 compared to Week 2 and Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):

Voter Week 3 Week 2 Preseason Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 9 15 20 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 9 13 15 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 15 18 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 10 14 15 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 10 19 25 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 10 13 15 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 11 17 21 Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 11 13 14 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 11 15 15 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 11 17 21 Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com 11 17 21 Rece Davis, ESPN 11 17 23 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 11 15 19 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 12 18 18 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 12 16 17 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 12 16 17 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 12 15 16 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 12 15 16 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 12 17 16 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 12 16 20 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 13 18 17 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 13 14 20 Matt Brown, The Athletic 13 19 NR Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 13 17 21 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 13 13 15 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 13 14 14 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 13 15 17 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 14 17 17 Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 14 19 20 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 14 17 20 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 14 17 NR Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 14 17 17 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 14 17 17 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 15 16 20 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 15 17 18 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 15 19 24 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 15 n/a 16 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 15 16 16 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 16 17 18 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 16 18 21 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 16 17 18 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 16 19 19 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 16 19 23 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 16 17 NR Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 16 18 18 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 17 18 17 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 17 19 24 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 17 18 22 Norm Wood, The Daily Press 17 19 22 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 17 19 20 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 18 22 NR James Kratch, The Star Ledger 18 21 NR Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 18 22 25 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 18 21 22 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 18 20 20 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 18 19 21 Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 19 20 NR Josh Furlong, KSL.com 19 19 21 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 20 23 NR Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman 21 NR NR Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City 22 25 NR Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 23 NR NR