Badgers make every AP top-25 ballot, garner top-10 votes
Wisconsin’s schedule after two weeks of the college football season certainly hasn’t yielded the strongest of competition.
But the Badgers dispatched South Florida (on the road) and Central Michigan so thoroughly, it’s hard not to be impressed.
(Of course, UW is also in a lose-lose scenario: Crush teams like USF and CMU and it’s “oh, they’re just bad teams,” while if the Badgers don’t have a convincing win, eyebrows are raised.)
After two games, Wisconsin has yet to allow a point. And also after two games, every AP top-25 voter finally has the Badgers on their ballot, as the last holdouts have acquiesced.
In fact, every AP voter but two moved Wisconsin up on their ballot from the previous week with the exception of two who kept the Badgers in the same spot as in Week 2 (Pat Dooley, 13, and Josh Furlong, 19).
Wisconsin got its first top-10 votes of the season, six of them, including two placing the Badgers at No. 9.
As a result, Wisconsin moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 in the poll. No. 10 Michigan looms next in two weeks. There will be no schedule complaints after that.
Here’s how all the AP voters cast their ballots in Week 3 compared to Week 2 and Week 1/preseason (note – Nathan Baird took over in Week 2 for Doug Lesmerises, who voted in the preseason poll):
|Voter
|Week 3
|Week 2
|Preseason
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|9
|15
|20
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|9
|13
|15
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|10
|15
|18
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|10
|14
|15
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|10
|19
|25
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|10
|13
|15
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|11
|17
|21
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|11
|13
|14
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|11
|15
|15
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|11
|17
|21
|Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
|11
|17
|21
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|11
|17
|23
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|11
|15
|19
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|12
|18
|18
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|12
|16
|17
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|12
|16
|17
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|12
|15
|16
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|12
|15
|16
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|12
|17
|16
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|12
|16
|20
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|13
|18
|17
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|13
|14
|20
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|13
|19
|NR
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|13
|17
|21
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|13
|13
|15
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|13
|14
|14
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|13
|15
|17
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|14
|17
|17
|Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|14
|19
|20
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|14
|17
|20
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|14
|17
|NR
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|14
|17
|17
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|14
|17
|17
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|15
|16
|20
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|15
|17
|18
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|15
|19
|24
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|15
|n/a
|16
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|15
|16
|16
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|16
|17
|18
|Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star
|16
|18
|21
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|16
|17
|18
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|16
|19
|19
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|16
|19
|23
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|16
|17
|NR
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|16
|18
|18
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|17
|18
|17
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|17
|19
|24
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|17
|18
|22
|Norm Wood, The Daily Press
|17
|19
|22
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|17
|19
|20
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|18
|22
|NR
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|18
|21
|NR
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|18
|22
|25
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|18
|21
|22
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|18
|20
|20
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|18
|19
|21
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|19
|20
|NR
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|19
|19
|21
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|20
|23
|NR
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|21
|NR
|NR
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|22
|25
|NR
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|23
|NR
|NR
